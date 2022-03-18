Thirty-five generic drugmakers worldwide will make cheap versions of Pfizer's highly effective COVID-19 oral antiviral Paxlovid to supply it in 95 poorer countries, the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Britain's medicines regulator has approved AstraZeneca's antibody-based COVID-19 treatment for preventing infections in adults with poor immune response. * Germany will lift most pandemic restrictions despite infections hitting a record on Thursday.

* Italy announced plans to phase out its restrictions more than two years after the disease first swept the country, even though cases are once again on the rise. * The European Medicines Agency's leading vaccine expert said that data on COVID-19 vaccines tailored for the Omicron variant should be available between April and the start of July, potentially paving the way for approval this summer.

* Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday night in Washington. AMERICAS

* U.S. President Joe Biden named public health expert Dr. Ashish Jha to replace White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, who will leave his post next month. * Moderna said Canada authorized its COVID-19 vaccine for use in children between 6 and 11 years of age.

* An AstraZeneca executive said the British drugmaker would consider not submitting its COVID-19 vaccine for approval in the United States if the regulatory process takes too long, the Financial Times reported. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the country to take more effective COVID-19 measures and minimise the impact of the epidemic on economic development, state television said. * To keep factory lines open in the face of COVID curbs, Chinese firms are asking workers to eat, sleep and work in bubbles isolated from the wider world, sterilising premises as often as three times a day and testing for COVID daily.

* Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday she would review COVID restrictions in the coming days. * South Korea posted record daily cases and deaths, as the country which once took an aggressive anti-pandemic approach is set to end restrictions.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * The United Nations seeks to raise nearly $4.3 billion at a pledging event for Yemen, as aid agencies have been forced to cut back or stop vital health assistance after funding dried up.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * China-based Sinovac Biotech's vaccine was 38.2% effective in preventing infections during the Omicron wave in children aged three to five years, a study in Chile showed.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Wall Street stocks rebounded from early session losses on Thursday as investors weighed the economic implications of the Federal Reserve's surprisingly aggressive interest rate stance.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week as demand for labor remained strong, positioning the economy for another month of solid job gains. * Australian employment surged in February as the economy recovered surprisingly quickly from an Omicron outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)