The Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai is pushing ahead with a mass testing initiative as it tries to curb a new spike in COVID-19 infections, but some districts were easing lockdown rules in an effort to minimise disruptions. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain's medicines regulator has approved AstraZeneca's antibody-based COVID-19 treatment for preventing infections in adults with poor immune response. * Germany will lift most pandemic restrictions despite infections hitting a record on Thursday.

* Italy announced plans to phase out its restrictions more than two years after the disease first swept the country, even though cases are once again on the rise. * The European Medicines Agency's leading vaccine expert said that data on COVID-19 vaccines tailored for the Omicron variant should be available between April and the start of July, potentially paving the way for approval this summer.

* Germany's Nico Hulkenberg will replace Sebastian Vettel in Formula One's Bahrain season-opener after the four-times world champion tested positive for COVID-19, Aston Martin said. AMERICAS

* Moderna Inc sought emergency use authorization from U.S. health regulators for a second COVID-19 booster shot, as a surge in cases in some parts of the world fuels fears of another wave of the pandemic. * U.S. President Joe Biden named public health expert Dr. Ashish Jha to replace White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, who will leave his post next month.

* Moderna said Canada authorized its COVID-19 vaccine for use in children between 6 and 11 years of age. * An AstraZeneca executive said the British drugmaker would consider not submitting its COVID-19 vaccine for approval in the United States if the regulatory process takes too long, the Financial Times reported.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Tesla resumed production at its Shanghai factory on Friday after a two day suspension, people familiar with the matter said, as movement controls imposed on its workers as part of the city's efforts to curb the latest COVID-19 outbreak eased.

* To keep factory lines open in the face of COVID curbs, Chinese firms are asking workers to eat, sleep and work in bubbles isolated from the wider world, sterilising premises as often as three times a day and testing for COVID daily. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* The United Nations seeks to raise nearly $4.3 billion at a pledging event for Yemen, as aid agencies have been forced to cut back or stop vital health assistance after funding dried up. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Thirty-five generic drugmakers worldwide will make cheap versions of Pfizer's highly effective COVID-19 oral antiviral Paxlovid to supply it in 95 poorer countries, the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Stockmarkets took a breather on Friday after several days of sizeable gains, while commodities were set on edge by the lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations. * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week as demand for labor remained strong, positioning the economy for another month of solid job gains.

