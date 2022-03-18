COVID-19 pandemic is 'far from over' -WHO official

A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic was a long way off, citing a rise in cases in its latest weekly data https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/weekly-epidemiological-update-on-covid-19---15-march-2022.

Asked by a journalist at a Geneva media briefing about the timing of the pandemic's end, Margaret Harris said it was "far from over".

"We are definitely in the middle of the pandemic," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)