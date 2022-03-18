Left Menu

German lawmakers vote to abolish pandemic restrictions

Lawmakers voted Friday to abolish most of Germanys coronavirus pandemic restrictions despite a surge in cases with almost 300,000 new daily cases.The Bundestag passed an amendment to the pandemic rules in a 388-277 vote with two abstentions.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 18-03-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 18:19 IST
German lawmakers vote to abolish pandemic restrictions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Lawmakers voted Friday to abolish most of Germany's coronavirus pandemic restrictions despite a surge in cases with almost 300,000 new daily cases.

The Bundestag passed an amendment to the pandemic rules in a 388-277 vote with two abstentions. The upper house of parliament, made up of Germany's 16 states, is expected to consider the measure later Friday.

The changes mean that the requirement to wear face masks will be dropped for most public settings from Sunday, though they may still be required on public transport. Visitors of care homes will also continue to need negative COVID-19 tests, but these will not be required any longer in other walks of life.

States can still impose new restrictions to curb outbreaks in virus "hot spots," but governors have complained that this measure is unworkable given the nationwide increase in cases.

The country's disease control agency reported 297,845 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, and 226 COVID-related deaths.

Health minister Karl Lauterbach defended lifting the restrictions.

"We can't continue to put the entire country under a shield in order to protect a small group of people who are unwilling to get vaccinated," he said. "The balance is being shifted."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022