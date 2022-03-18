Left Menu

Maha records 171 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Maharashtra on Friday reported 171 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the tally of infections in the state to 78,72,203 and death toll to 1,43,765, a health department official said.So far, 77,22,754 people have recovered from the viral infection in the state, including 394 on Friday.There are 1,680 active patients in Maharashtra now.The recovery rate stands at 98.10 per cent and fatality rate at 1.82 per cent.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 18:53 IST
Maha records 171 COVID-19 cases, three deaths
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra on Friday reported 171 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the tally of infections in the state to 78,72,203 and death toll to 1,43,765, a health department official said.

So far, 77,22,754 people have recovered from the viral infection in the state, including 394 on Friday.

There are 1,680 active patients in Maharashtra now.

The recovery rate stands at 98.10 per cent and fatality rate at 1.82 per cent. The tally of coronavirus tests carried out so far rose to 7,88,85,405 with 45,201 samples tested since previous evening. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (comprising Mumbai and satellite towns) reported 69 new cases during the day.

The Pune circle, which covers Pune, Satara and Solapur districts, recorded 33 new infections.

Two pandemic-related deaths were reported in the coastal Sindhudurg district, while one death was reported in Buldhana district during the day.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,72,203; fresh cases 171; death toll 1,43,765; total recoveries 77,22,754; active cases 1,680; total tests 7,88,85,405.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022