Left Menu

England's COVID R number rises, cases could be growing

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-03-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 19:06 IST
England's COVID R number rises, cases could be growing
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The estimated range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number is between 1.1 and 1.4, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, adding that daily cases could be growing each day.

An R number between 1.1 and 1.4 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 11 and 14 other people. The previous week's range was 0.8 to 1.1.

The daily growth of infections was +2% to +6% compared to an estimated range of between -2% to +2%, last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022