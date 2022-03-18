England's COVID R number rises, cases could be growing

The estimated range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number is between 1.1 and 1.4, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, adding that daily cases could be growing each day.

An R number between 1.1 and 1.4 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 11 and 14 other people. The previous week's range was 0.8 to 1.1.

The daily growth of infections was +2% to +6% compared to an estimated range of between -2% to +2%, last week.

