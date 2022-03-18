Left Menu

Mumbai records 48 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:16 IST
Mumbai records 48 COVID-19 cases, no deaths
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Friday recorded 48 new coronavirus cases and zero pandemic-related fatalities, a civic official said.

The caseload in the megapolis rose to 10,57,505 while death toll stood unchanged at 16,693.

There are 317 active patients in the city now.

As many as 54 patients were discharged from hospitals since previous evening.

A total of 10,37,611 patients have recovered in the city so far.

With 12,802 samples examined since Thursday evening, the tally of coronavirus tests conducted in the city rose to 1,64,67,229.

Mumbai's recovery rate is 98 per cent, while caseload doubling rate is 17,627 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022