MP sees 31 COVID-19 cases, no death; only 323 vaccinated due to Holi

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:29 IST
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,40,852 on Friday after the detection of 31 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,733, a health department official said.

According to the official, the positivity rate was 0.1 per cent, up from 0.08 per cent on Thursday.

The recovery count rose to 10,29,828 after 81 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 291 active cases, he said.

Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered five and two cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 23,129 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,85,96,748, the official added.

A government release said 11,44,54,989 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 323 on Holi.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,40,852, new cases 31, death toll 10,733, recoveries 10,29,828, active cases 2911, number of tests so far 2,85,96,748.

