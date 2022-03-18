Left Menu

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:34 IST
Nashik sees seven COVID-19 cases, no death; five recover
Nashik's COVID-19 count stood at 4,75,973 on Friday after seven cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, a health official said.

So far, 4,66,998 people have been discharged post recovery, including five during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 76, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

