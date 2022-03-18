Nashik sees seven COVID-19 cases, no death; five recover

Nashik's COVID-19 count stood at 4,75,973 on Friday after seven cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, a health official said.

So far, 4,66,998 people have been discharged post recovery, including five during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 76, he said.

