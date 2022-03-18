Left Menu

Kerala logs 847 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hours

As many as 847 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Friday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:43 IST
Kerala logs 847 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 847 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Friday. About a 100 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital and there were three deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

With this, the death toll from the infection in the state has gone up to 67,197. As per the Kerala health bulletin, 1,321 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours in the state.

Kerala tested 22,683 samples in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, in India, the overall COVID-19 cases stand at 4,30,04,005.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the daily positivity rate has fallen to 0.35 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is 0.42 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022