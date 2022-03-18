Covid-19: TN sees 61 fresh infections, zero deaths
Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 127 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours aggregating to 34,13,521 leaving 730 active infections, a bulletin said.Chennai added 19 new cases while the remaining districts added new cases in single digit.
Chennai, Mar 18 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Friday added 61 new Covid-19 infections and pushed the overall tally to 34,52,276 while fatalities remained unchanged with 38,025, said the Department of Health. Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 127 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours aggregating to 34,13,521 leaving 730 active infections, a bulletin said.
Chennai added 19 new cases while the remaining districts added new cases in single digit. The State capital leads in overall cases with 7,50,853 infections among districts.
As many as five districts -- Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Ranipet, Villupuram reported zero active infections.
A total of 38,500 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and pushed the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,51,94,914, the bulletin said.
