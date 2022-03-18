Left Menu

Gujarat sees 18 COVID-19 cases, no death; 48 recover

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:59 IST
Gujarat sees 18 COVID-19 cases, no death; 48 recover
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat reported 18 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 12,23,728, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,939, an official said on Friday.

The discharge of 48 persons during this period took the recovery count to 12,12,405, leaving the state with 384 active cases, he said.

Adjoining Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu did not see any addition to the tally, recovery count or toll, a local official said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,728 new cases 18, deaths 10,939, discharged 12,12,405 active cases 384 and people tested so far - figures not released.

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022