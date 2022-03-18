Chhattisgarh sees 12 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 175

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 12 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,51,904, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.66 per cent, he added.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,37,695 after one person was discharged from hospital and 30 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 175 active cases, he said.

“Raipur recorded three cases, followed by Jashpur two and Raigarh one, among other districts. No new coronavirus case was reported in 21 districts on Friday,” the official said.

With 1,827 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,73,82,281, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,51,904, new cases 12, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,37,695, active cases 175, today tests 1,827, total tests 1,73,82,281.