PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 21:16 IST
Delhi records 140 Covid cases, zero death; positivity rate 0.43 pc
Delhi on Friday reported 140 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.43 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,63,633 while the death toll stood at 26,145, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 32,444, it said.

Delhi on Thursday had logged 148 cases with a positivity rate of 0.47 per cent, and one death.

On March 5, 6, 10, 11, 13 and 14 also, the city had recorded zero fatality count.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

