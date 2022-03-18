J-K records 15 new Coivd cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 4,53,520, officials said.

They said no death due to the disease was reported in the union territory in the past 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, eight were reported from Jammu division and seven from Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of four cases.

Twelve of the total 22 districts in the union territory did not report any fresh case, they added.

There are 133 active cases in J and K, while the number of recovered patients was 4,48,637, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,750, they said.

