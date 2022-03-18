Left Menu

J-K records 15 new Coivd cases

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-03-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 21:43 IST
J-K records 15 new Coivd cases
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 4,53,520, officials said.

They said no death due to the disease was reported in the union territory in the past 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, eight were reported from Jammu division and seven from Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of four cases.

Twelve of the total 22 districts in the union territory did not report any fresh case, they added.

There are 133 active cases in J and K, while the number of recovered patients was 4,48,637, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,750, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022