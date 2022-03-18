French HAS health authority recommends second Covid-19 booster jab for older people with health risks
People aged 65 and older with special health risks or conditions should be given the right to receive a second COVID-19 "booster" jab, France's HAS health authority said on Friday.
The French government usually follows HAS recommendations.
