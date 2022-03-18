Left Menu

Delhi records 140 fresh COVID-19 infections

The national capital reported 140 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.43 per cent, the Delhi Health Department informed on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 22:43 IST
Delhi records 140 fresh COVID-19 infections
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital reported 140 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.43 per cent, the Delhi Health Department informed on Friday. The total COVID-19 cases in the city moved up to 18,63,633 including 602 active cases.

The city reported nil COVID-19 deaths with which the total death toll in the city stood at 26,145. The case fatality rate remained at 1.40 per cent. Of the 32,444 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of 0.43 per cent was observed.

As many as 148 recoveries from this virus were logged in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries from this virus to 18,36,886 in the city. Moreover, as far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is noted, 17,382 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Cumulative doses provided so far touched 3,18,69,726.

To contain the spread of Coronavirus, the total number of containment zones as of date is 3,238. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022