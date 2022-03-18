Left Menu

Assam reports 4 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Assam reported four new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the state to 18, according to an official bulletin on Friday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 18-03-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 23:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Assam reported four new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the state to 18, according to an official bulletin on Friday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 7,24,185 in Assam.

A total of 7,16,181 people have so far recovered from COVID-19 disease, including one recovery reported in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is 98.89 per cent in the state. In Assam, a total of 6,639 persons have succumbed to COVID-19 till now with zero fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

