Delhi records 140 Covid cases, zero death; positivity rate 0.43 pc

Delhi reported 140 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the viral disease on Friday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.43 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's Covid case count increased to 18,63,633, while the death toll due to the disease stood at 26,145, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the department.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 32,444, the bulletin said.

Delhi had logged 148 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.47 per cent and one death due to the disease on Thursday.

The city had recorded zero fatality count on March 5, 6, 10, 11, 13 and 14 as well.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi has been on a decline after touching a record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. Amid the decline in the number of daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation has also fallen significantly in the last few weeks.

The total number of home isolation cases as on February 1 was 12,312 and it dipped to 432 on March 18.

The number of containment zones, which was also gradually falling in this period, registered a dip to 3,238 on Friday, according to official figures shared by the health department.

The surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to its Omicron variant, which is highly transmissible.

There are 10,244 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 83 (0.81 per cent) of those are occupied. A total of 83 Covid patients are admitted to hospitals, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)