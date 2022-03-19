The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said countries should provide free COVID-19 testing for refugees from Ukraine to avoid outbreaks as more than three million people flee their war-stricken homeland. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The estimated range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number is between 1.1 and 1.4, the UK Health Security Agency said, adding that daily cases could be growing each day. * People aged 65 and older with special health risks or conditions should be given the right to receive a second COVID-19 "booster" jab, France's HAS health authority said.

* Britain's medicines regulator has approved AstraZeneca's antibody-based treatment for preventing infections in adults with poor immune response. AMERICAS

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 966,575 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday after it corrected the data earlier this week, which reduced the death tallies in all age-groups, including children. * The biotech company that makes mRNA-delivery technology for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine sued Arbutus Biopharma Corp in Manhattan federal court on Friday, seeking to head off claims that the vaccine infringes Arbutus' patents.

* Ecuador's president announced an end to coronavirus limits on public and private gatherings. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong has registered the most deaths per million people globally in recent weeks – more than 24 times that in Singapore - due to a large proportion of unvaccinated elderly as Omicron ripped through care homes last month. * Shanghai is pushing ahead with a mass testing initiative as cases spike, even as some districts ease lockdown rules.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * COVID-19 and lockdowns have slowed efforts to monitor and vaccinate children against other diseases such as polio, a WHO Africa coordinator told Reuters.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Thirty-five generic drugmakers worldwide will make cheap versions of Pfizer's oral antiviral Paxlovid to supply it in 95 poorer countries, the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool said.

* Moderna late on Thursday sought emergency use authorization from U.S. regulators for a second COVID-19 booster shot. * COVID-19 vaccination did not increase risks for rare neurological conditions among more than 8 million people who had received at least one dose of a vaccine from AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, according to researchers.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global equity markets gained on Friday after traders cheered a Russian bond payment that averted a historic sovereign default, while gold prices dropped as demand for the safe-haven metal eased following the start of the U.S. interest rate hike cycle.

* The recent COVID-19 surge across China is likely to have a minimal impact on its GDP this year, two brokerages said, adding it could hurt demand for some commodities. * Two of the Federal Reserve's most hawkish policymakers said the central bank needs to take more aggressive steps to combat inflation.

