Ladakh reports 5 new Covid cases

PTI | Leh | Updated: 19-03-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 17:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Ladakh reported five new Covid cases on Saturday as the infection tally rose to 28,200, officials said.

The number of active cases stands at 47 -- 45 in Leh and two in Kargil, they said.

According to officials, there was no Covid-related death in the Union Territory, which has so far recorded 228 fatalities linked to the pandemic since its outbreak.

Of the total fatalities, Leh accounts for the highest 168 deaths followed by 60 in Kargil, they said.

All the five fresh cases were recorded from Leh.

Twelve people recovered from the disease, taking the overall recoveries to 27,925, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

