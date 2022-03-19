Left Menu

AP reports 40 fresh Covid-19 cases

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 19-03-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 18:29 IST
AP reports 40 fresh Covid-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh reported 40 fresh cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Saturday.

The latest bulletin said 58 infected persons got cured while no fresh deaths were reported in the state.

The state Covid-19 chart now showed 23,19,181 total positives, 23,03,933 recoveries and 14,730 deaths till date.

The number of active cases stood at 518, the bulletin added.

Anantapuramu district registered 11 fresh cases in 24 hours while four districts added zero infections.

Of the remaining eight districts, two logged seven each, four registered three each, one added two and another just one in a day.

East Godavari district has 159 and Anantapuramu 155 active cases now.

Four districts have less than 10 active cases each, with Kurnool having the lowest of only two. The remaining seven have less than 40 active cases each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022