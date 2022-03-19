Mumbai sees 29 COVID-19 cases, no death; 31 recover

Mumbai on Saturday reported 29 COVID-19 cases, which took its tally to 10,57,534, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,693, a civic official said.

So far, 10,37,642 people have recovered, including 31 during the day, leaving the metropolis with an active tally of 315, he said.

With 8,708 samples examined since Friday evening, the tally of coronavirus tests conducted in the city rose to 1,64,75,937.

The city's recovery rate was 98 per cent, while the caseload doubling time stood at 17,444 days, the official informed.

