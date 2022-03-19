Left Menu

Mumbai sees 29 COVID-19 cases, no death; 31 recover

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 20:17 IST
Mumbai sees 29 COVID-19 cases, no death; 31 recover
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Saturday reported 29 COVID-19 cases, which took its tally to 10,57,534, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,693, a civic official said.

So far, 10,37,642 people have recovered, including 31 during the day, leaving the metropolis with an active tally of 315, he said.

With 8,708 samples examined since Friday evening, the tally of coronavirus tests conducted in the city rose to 1,64,75,937.

The city's recovery rate was 98 per cent, while the caseload doubling time stood at 17,444 days, the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022