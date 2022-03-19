Left Menu

173 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-03-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 20:34 IST
Karnataka on Saturday registered 173 fresh coronavirus cases and two virus-related fatalities thereby taking the total caseload in the state to 39,44,605 and death toll to 40,035, respectively.

As many as 153 patients got discharged on the day and the number of recoveries across the state has now reached 39,02,497, according to a health bulletin.

Of the new cases, 138 were from Bengaluru Urban that also recorded 110 recoveries and one death, the bulletin said. The other death was reported from Ballari district.

The number of active cases across the state now stood at 2,031.

While the test positivity rate (TPR) for the day was 0.56 per cent, the case fatality rate was 1.15 per cent.

After Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga recorded the highest number of cases with eight followed by Belagavi and Mysuru (five), Kolar (three) with the other districts reporting the remaining cases.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total 17,80,916 cases, Mysuru 2,29,443 and Tumakuru 1,59,827.

Cumulatively, 6,52,67,298 samples have been tested so far with 30,718 samples examined today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

