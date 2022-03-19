Left Menu

Sikkim reports three new COVID-19 cases, tally at 39,116

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 19-03-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 21:59 IST
Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload on Saturday rose to 39,116 as three more people tested positive for the infection in the past 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll stood at 449, with no fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

East Sikkim logged all three positive cases.

Sikkim now has 12 active cases, while 37,909 people have recovered from the disease. Altogether 746 patients have migrated to other states.

The Himalayan state has conducted 3,29,484 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, including 175 in the last 24 hours.

Sikkim's COVID-19 daily positivity rate stood 1.7 per cent, while the daily recovery rate remained at 98.8 per cent.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

