Italy reports 74,024 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 85 deaths

Italy reported 74,024 COVID-19-related cases on Saturday, down from 76,250 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths nearly halved to 85 from 165.

Italy has registered 157,692 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 13.80 million cases to date.

