COVID-19: 67 new cases in T'gana

Updated: 19-03-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 22:36 IST
COVID-19: 67 new cases in T'gana
Telangana on Saturday reported just 67 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,90,756, while the death toll continued to remain at 4,111 with no fresh fatalities being reported.

A health department bulletin said 92 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,85,932.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases at 31.

The bulletin said 20,496 samples were tested on Saturday.

The number of active cases was 713, it said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent.

