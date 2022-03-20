Left Menu

Mainland China reports 1,737 new COVID cases vs 2,228 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 1,737 new COVID-19 cases for March 19, down from 2,228 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 2,316 from 1,823 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 130,199, while the death toll stands at 4,638.

Mainland China reported 1,737 new COVID-19 cases for March 19, down from 2,228 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. Of the new cases, 1,656 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said in a statement, compared with 2,157 a day earlier. The remaining 81 cases were imported infections.

In the northeastern province of Jilin, there were 1,191 new cases. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 2,316 from 1,823 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 130,199, while the death toll stands at 4,638. On Saturday, mainland China reported its first COVID-19 deaths in more than a year.

