Left Menu

NTAGI recommends reducing gap between two doses of Covishield: Sources

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) on Sunday recommended the Union Ministry of Health to reduce the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield's duration of the second dose to somewhere between 8 to 16 weeks after the first dose in view of the ongoing Omicron variant of the coronavirus infection, according to official sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 18:18 IST
NTAGI recommends reducing gap between two doses of Covishield: Sources
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj, The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) on Sunday recommended the Union Ministry of Health to reduce the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield's duration of the second dose to somewhere between 8 to 16 weeks after the first dose in view of the ongoing Omicron variant of the coronavirus infection, according to official sources.

According to the present guidelines, the second dose of the Serum Institute of India (SII) Covishield vaccine is given after a time period of 12-16 weeks of the first dose. "This is just a recommendation but no decision has been taken so far. The purpose behind the recommendations is to ramp up the vaccination and vaccinate beneficiaries for the second dose," sources told ANI.

The Government of India on the basis of NTAGI recommendations in the month of May last year extended the gap between the two doses of the Covishield from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks. Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India has exceeded 181.21 crores and more than 1.50 crore doses of Covishield have been administered in India so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022