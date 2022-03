Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherapy; Hong Kong plans to review COVID restrictions on Monday as cases ease and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherapy

Bristol Myers Squibb Co said on Friday that U.S. regulators approved the first drug in a new class of cancer immunotherapies as an initial treatment for advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. The company said it expects the treatment to eventually garner annual sales of more than $4 billion.

Hong Kong plans to review COVID restrictions on Monday as cases ease

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Sunday she plans to review COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, just days after acknowledging that many people in the global financial hub were "losing patience" with the city's coronavirus policies. The Chinese-ruled city has some of the most stringent COVID-19 rules in the world, with a ban on flights from nine countries including Australia and Britain, and hotel quarantine of up to two weeks for incoming travellers.

CDC reports fewer COVID-19 pediatric deaths after data correction

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 966,575 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday after it corrected the data earlier this week, which reduced the death tallies in all age groups, including children. The health agency, in a statement to Reuters, said it made adjustments to its COVID Data Tracker's mortality data on March 14 because its algorithm was accidentally counting deaths that were not COVID-19-related.

Ecuador ends COVID limits on gatherings after hitting vaccination goal

Ecuador's president on Friday announced an end to coronavirus limits on public and private gatherings, but the South American country will continue to require foreign visitors to show proof of vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test. President Guillermo Lasso said the government made the decision to end two years of pandemic containment measures because Ecuador has reached its goal of fully vaccinating 85% of the population above five years old.

Bristol Myers sues AstraZeneca over cancer-treatment patents

Bristol Myers Squibb Co, in a lawsuit made public on Friday, said AstraZeneca's cancer treatment Imfinzi violates patents related to its blockbuster cancer drug Opdivo. The lawsuit https://tmsnrt.rs/3ieYLvz in Delaware federal court said that the use of Imfinzi to treat lung and bladder cancer infringes several patents on Bristol's immunotherapy Opdivo.

China reports first COVID deaths in more than a year

Mainland China reported its first COVID-19 deaths in more than a year on Saturday, according to a post on the National Health Commission's website that said two people died in the northeastern region of Jilin. China reported only two COVID deaths for all of 2021, the last of those on Jan. 25.

Neurological problems no higher after vaccination; depression, anxiety risk tied to COVID severity

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Neurological risks not higher after COVID-19 vaccines

EU health body recommends free COVID tests, vaccines for Ukrainian refugees

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Friday that countries should provide free COVID-19 testing for refugees from Ukraine to avoid outbreaks as more than three million people flee their war-stricken homeland.

Infectious diseases and conflict often go hand-in-hand, and the risk of infections spreading could be further exacerbated as COVID vaccination rates in Ukraine have been low overall at 35% versus the EU average of 71.7%.

U.S. FDA approves Marinus Pharma's drug to treat seizures; shares jump

The U.S. health regulator has approved Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc's lead drug to treat seizures associated with a rare genetic disorder in patients two years of age and older, the company said on Friday, sending its shares soaring around 36%. The oral drug, which will be sold under the brand name Ztalmy, is for the treatment of seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder, a rare genetic epilepsy.

