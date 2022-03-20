Left Menu

Maha reports 113 COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 283 recoveries

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 18:54 IST
Maha reports 113 COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 283 recoveries
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 113 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 78,72,413 and the toll to 1,43,767, a state health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 283 to touch 77,23,288, which is 98.11 per cent of the caseload, leaving Maharashtra with an active tally of 1,354, he said.

State health department data showed that the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent, while 43,200 samples examined in the last 24 hours had taken the number of tests to 7,89,52,315.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which covers Thane, Navi Mumbai and other neighbouring areas, witnessed 42 cases on Sunday, while the figure was 31 for Pune circle comprising Pune, Satara and Solapur districts.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,72,413; fresh cases 113; death toll 1,43,767; recoveries 77,23,288; active cases 1,354; total tests 7,89,52,315.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022