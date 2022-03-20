Left Menu

UP CM Adityanath launches pulse polio campaign in Gorakhpur

Though India has not reported any polio case in more than a decade, the disease still poses a threat with Pakistan and Afghanistan registering its prevalence, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.Launching an immunisation drive at the Gorakhpur district hospital, he said the pulse polio campaign will continue till the disease is eradicated from the world.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 20-03-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 20:05 IST
UP CM Adityanath launches pulse polio campaign in Gorakhpur
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Though India has not reported any polio case in more than a decade, the disease still poses a threat with Pakistan and Afghanistan registering its prevalence, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

Launching an immunisation drive at the Gorakhpur district hospital, he said the pulse polio campaign will continue till the disease is eradicated from the world. He administered polio vaccine drops to five girls.

The chief minister also flagged off a motorcycle rally by employees of the health department to spread awareness about the immunisation drive.

''The target in Uttar Pradesh is to give polio drops to 3.80 crore children for which 1.10 lakh booths have been set up and more than 76,000 teams deployed. It (the disease) causes permanent disability. After 2012 no cases were found in Uttar Pradesh but as cases are still found in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the campaign will be continued to save the coming generations till it ends in the entire world,'' Adityanath said.

''We have controlled by 95 per cent encephalitis which was taking lives of children. In the last 40 years it has caused death of 50,000 children,'' he said.

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh was on top in the management of COVID-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire world praised it. ''We will be successful in eradicating polio too,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022