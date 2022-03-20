Telangana adds 35 new COVID-19 cases to tally

The daily COVID-19 cases in Telangana fell below the 50-mark with 35 new infections recorded on Sunday and took the total number of cases to 7,90,791 so far, a bulletin said.

No deaths were reported. The number of fatalities stands at 4,111, said the Department of Health.

Out of the 35 fresh cases, Hyderabad accounted for the most with 21.

A total of 91 people recovered from the infection today. Cumulatively, the number of recoveries till date is 7,86,023.

The active cases stood at 657, the bulletin said.

There were 13,569 samples that were tested today, and the total examined till date was 3,39,97,560.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent; the recovery rate 99.39 per cent, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)