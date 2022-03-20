Left Menu

Telangana adds 35 new COVID-19 cases to tally

The daily COVID-19 cases in Telangana fell below the 50-mark with 35 new infections recorded on Sunday and took the total number of cases to 7,90,791 so far, a bulletin said.No deaths were reported. The number of fatalities stands at 4,111, said the Department of Health.Out of the 35 fresh cases, Hyderabad accounted for the most with 21.A total of 91 people recovered from the infection today.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-03-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 20:20 IST
Telangana adds 35 new COVID-19 cases to tally
  • Country:
  • India

The daily COVID-19 cases in Telangana fell below the 50-mark with 35 new infections recorded on Sunday and took the total number of cases to 7,90,791 so far, a bulletin said.

No deaths were reported. The number of fatalities stands at 4,111, said the Department of Health.

Out of the 35 fresh cases, Hyderabad accounted for the most with 21.

A total of 91 people recovered from the infection today. Cumulatively, the number of recoveries till date is 7,86,023.

The active cases stood at 657, the bulletin said.

There were 13,569 samples that were tested today, and the total examined till date was 3,39,97,560.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent; the recovery rate 99.39 per cent, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022