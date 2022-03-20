Left Menu

Covid-19: TN logs 56 fresh cases, zero fatalities

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-03-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 20:29 IST
Tamil Nadu on Sunday added 56 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall caseload to 34,52,390.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 106 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,13,745 leaving 620 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

The toll remained unchanged with 38,025 fatalities.

Chennai was leading with 22 new cases while the 16 districts reported infections in single digit. The state capital also leads with 7,50,900 cases overall.

Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram recorded zero active infections, each.

A total of 35,500 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.52 crore, the bulletin said.

