Gujarat logs 22 COVID-19 cases, no fatality

Gujarat on Sunday reported 22 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 12,23,767 while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,939 as no fresh fatality was reported, the state health department said.

With 29 patients discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in Gujarat rose to 12,12,477, leaving the state with 351 active cases, the department said in a release.

The recovery rate in Gujarat now stands at 99.04 per cent.

A total of 22,547 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday in Gujarat, increasing the total number of the doses administered so far to 10.47 crore.

Ahmedabad city reported eight cases and Rajkot five infections among others.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has zero active case. The UT had reported 11,410 cases out of which 11,406 patients recovered while four had died due to COVID-19, officials said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,767, new cases 22, death toll 10,939, discharged 12,12,477, active cases 351, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)