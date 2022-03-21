Left Menu

Thane district logs 10 COVID-19 cases, no fresh fatality

With the addition of 10 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,08,682, an official said on Monday.These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said. The fatality count remained unchanged at 11,879 as no fresh death due to COVID-19 was reported in the Thane district, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-03-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 10:12 IST
Thane district logs 10 COVID-19 cases, no fresh fatality
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the addition of 10 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,08,682, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said. The fatality count remained unchanged at 11,879 as no fresh death due to COVID-19 was reported in the Thane district, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In the neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,448 while the overall death toll is 3,392, a local official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
2
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star David...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022