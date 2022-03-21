Health News Roundup: Hong Kong to ease strict COVID measures from April, lifts flight ban; Parents up in arms against an Ontario school board's move to keep masks on and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Hong Kong to ease strict COVID measures from April, lifts flight ban

Hong Kong plans to relax some anti-COVID-19 measures next month, lifting a ban on flights from nine countries, reducing quarantine time for arrivals from abroad and reopening schools. The moves, announced on Monday by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, could quieten some criticism from residents who have become increasingly frustrated with the city's stringent measures, some of which have been in place for over two years.

Parents up in arms against an Ontario school board's move to keep masks on

As students in Canada's most populous province return to mask-free classes after two years on Monday, one Ontario school board is facing backlash for defying the province's decision to drop masks, potentially setting the stage for a clash on a contentious pandemic issue. The mask mandate and other pandemic measures have become a lightning rod in Canada for an anti-government movement, sparking a three-week protest in capital Ottawa last month.

China's Shenzhen city says lifts COVID curbs on offices, factories - CCTV

China's Shenzhen city said it would allow offices and factories to restart operations from Monday and that public transport would also resume, after residents in the city completed three rounds of COVID-19 testing, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Government officials told a press conference that the epidemic situation in the southern Chinese manufacturing hub had been brought under control, CCTV said.

U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherapy

Bristol Myers Squibb Co said on Friday that U.S. regulators approved the first drug in a new class of cancer immunotherapies as an initial treatment for advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. The company said it expects the treatment to eventually garner annual sales of more than $4 billion.

Shanghai's Disney resort shut amid record daily local COVID infections

China's financial hub of Shanghai reported on Monday a record daily surge in local COVID-19 infections as authorities scrambled to test residents and rein in the Omicron variant while closing its Disney resort until further notice. Until recent weeks relatively unscathed by a coronavirus, Shanghai reported 24 new domestically transmitted COVID cases with confirmed symptoms for Sunday and 734 local asymptomatic infections, official data showed on Monday.

Hong Kong's COVID sports ban hits residents, young athletes

Competitive swimmer Jody Lee's goal is to compete at the Paris Olympics in 2024, but with only two years left to qualify, Hong Kong's months-long shutdown of swimming pools is making achieving his dream tougher. Pools and all other sports facilities, including tennis courts, golf courses and gyms, have been shut since January – and for more than 13 months total since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

