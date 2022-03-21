S.Korea reaches deal to buy 10 million doses of SK Bioscience's COVID vaccine -KDCA
South Korea has reached a deal to buy 10 million doses of SK Bioscience's coronavirus vaccine candidate, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday.
The South Korean vaccine developer is conducting a Phase 3 trial with the goal of securing formal approval for public distribution in the first half of 2023, the KDCA said.
