S.Korea reaches deal to buy 10 million doses of SK Bioscience's COVID vaccine -KDCA

South Korea has reached a deal to buy 10 million doses of SK Bioscience's coronavirus vaccine candidate, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday.

The South Korean vaccine developer is conducting a Phase 3 trial with the goal of securing formal approval for public distribution in the first half of 2023, the KDCA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)