China's financial hub of Shanghai reported a record daily surge in local COVID-19 infections as authorities scrambled to test residents and rein in the Omicron variant, while closing its Disney resort until further notice. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Hong Kong plans to relax some anti-COVID-19 measures next month, lifting a ban on flights from nine countries, reducing quarantine for arrivals from abroad and reopening schools. * Japan pledged to offer Cambodia about $428 million in aid and 1.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX global vaccine-sharing programme.

* Major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn has "basically" resumed normal operations at its most important campuses in the Chinese city of Shenzhen after disruptions caused by COVID-19 outbreaks. * South Korea reached a deal to buy 10 million doses of the country's first experimental coronavirus vaccine, developed by SK Bioscience Co Ltd.

* India is considering making all adults eligible for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as infections grow in some countries and some Indians find it hard to travel abroad without a third dose. AMERICAS

* As students in Canada's most populous province return to mask-free classes after two years on Monday, one Ontario school board is facing backlash for defying the province's decision to drop masks, potentially setting the stage for a clash on a contentious pandemic issue. EUROPE

* Britain's medicines regulator has approved AstraZeneca's antibody-based treatment for preventing infections in adults with poor immune response. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* COVID-19 and lockdowns have slowed efforts to monitor and vaccinate children against other diseases such as polio, a WHO Africa coordinator told Reuters. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Thirty-five generic drugmakers worldwide will make cheap versions of Pfizer's oral antiviral Paxlovid to supply it in 95 poorer countries, the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool said. * AstraZeneca said its antibody-based cocktail to prevent and treat COVID-19 was shown to retain neutralising activity against Omicron coronavirus variants, including the highly contagious BA.2 sub-variant, in an independent lab study.

* COVID-19 vaccination did not increase risks for rare neurological conditions among more than 8 million people who had received at least one dose of a vaccine from AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, according to researchers. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Share markets were in a sober mood as fighting in Ukraine raged on with no sign of stopping, leaving investors clutching at hopes for an eventual peace deal, while oil prices climbed anew as supplies remained tight. * The recent COVID-19 surge across China is likely to have a minimal impact on its GDP this year, two brokerages said, adding it could hurt demand for some commodities.

