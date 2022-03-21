Left Menu

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla flags off 'Prasadam Raths'

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla flagged off the "Prasadam Raths" from his residence here on Monday to provide free and healthy food to the attendants of the patients in six hospitals of Delhi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla flagged off the "Prasadam Raths" from his residence here on Monday to provide free and healthy food to the attendants of the patients in six hospitals of Delhi. "In the spirit of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, initiatives like this one are bringing free fresh food for the underprivileged and the poor sections of society," said Birla on the occasion of the initiative Prasadam Rath.

"Apart from the other hospitals in the coming times, this facility would be extended at bus stations, railway stations, etc.," he added. Prasadam Raths will have the facilities for food cooking and heating to provide hot, hygienic and nutritious food to the attendants of the patients in six hospitals of the city including Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Harding Hospital. (ANI)

