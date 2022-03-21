Odisha Covid cases lowest since May '20

The daily coronavirus cases in Odisha on Monday were the lowest in nearly two years for the second consecutive day as 40 more people tested positive for the pathogen, the Health Department said.

There are 600 active COVID-19 cases and there were no new deaths for the fourth straight day. Sixty-seven patients recuperated in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin.

The daily positivity rate was 0.12 per cent and eight children were among the newly-infected. The infections were detected out of 33,234 sample tests, it added.

On May 12, 2020, the cases were lower than the current single-day count when the state logged 23 infections. There were 45 cases on Sunday.

The toll remained at 9,116 and these have been confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The state has logged 12,87,193 COVID-19 cases, out of which 12,77,424 people have recovered so far.

