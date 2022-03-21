Health News Roundup: Indonesia scraps quarantine for overseas arrivals; Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Indonesia scraps quarantine for overseas arrivals

Indonesia has removed its quarantine requirement for all arrivals from overseas, its tourism minister said on Monday, responding to improvements in its containment of the coronavirus

The decision, effective immediately, follows the successful implementation of a quarantine waiver this month for visitors vaccinated against COVID-19 on the islands of Bali, Batam, and Bintan, minister Sandiaga Uno told a news conference.

Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug

Lonza Group said on Monday it signed a manufacturing agreement with Sweden's Oasmia Pharmaceutical for ovarian cancer drug candidate Cantrixil that was licensed by Oasmia from the Australian pharmaceutical company Kazia last year. Under the agreement, Lonza will provide kilogram-scale synthesis, purification, and stability testing of Cantrixil, and deliver cGMP batches of drug substance for clinical supply, the company said in a statement.

Hong Kong to ease strict COVID curbs after business backlash

Hong Kong plans to relax some anti-COVID-19 measures next month, lifting a ban on flights from nine countries, reducing quarantine and reopening schools, after a backlash from business and residents. The moves, announced on Monday by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, come as many countries shift to trying to living with the virus rather than trying to keep it out.

AstraZeneca COVID drug neutralizes Omicron sub-variants in lab study

AstraZeneca said on Monday its antibody-based cocktail to prevent and treat COVID-19 retained neutralizing activity against Omicron coronavirus variants, including the highly contagious BA.2 sub-variant, in an independent lab study. This is the first data looking at the impact of AstraZeneca's Evusheld treatment on "cousins" of the Omicron variant following a recent global spike in cases. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said in December that another lab study found that Evusheld retained neutralizing activity against Omicron.

U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherapy

Bristol Myers Squibb Co said on Friday that U.S. regulators approved the first drug in a new class of cancer immunotherapies as an initial treatment for advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. The company said it expects the treatment to eventually garner annual sales of more than $4 billion.

France's COVID-19 infections spike week-on-week following easing of restrictions

France reported an average of close to 90,000 new coronavirus infections over the last seven days, marking a 36% rise from one week ago when most COVID-19 health protocol measures were lifted by the government just ahead of the country's elections. New cases over the previous 24 hours published on Sunday stood at 81,283, pushing a 7-day moving average to 89,002, compared with just over 60,000 average new cases one week earlier. The number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants also reached their highest value level since Feb. 18.

S.Korea to buy 10 million doses of SK Bioscience's COVID vaccine

South Korea has reached a deal to buy 10 million doses of the country's first experimental coronavirus vaccine, developed by SK Bioscience Co Ltd, authorities said on Monday. The South Korean company has since August conducted Phase 3 trials of its vaccine candidate, codenamed "GBP510", jointly developed with the University of Washington's Institute for Protein Design and aided by global drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Shanghai's Disney resort shut amid record daily local COVID infections

China's financial hub of Shanghai reported on Monday a record daily surge in local COVID-19 infections as authorities scrambled to test residents and rein in the Omicron variant, while closing its Disney resort until further notice. Until recent weeks relatively unscathed by coronavirus, Shanghai reported 24 new domestically transmitted COVID cases with confirmed symptoms for Sunday and 734 local asymptomatic infections, official data showed on Monday.

India considers widening COVID booster effort to all adults, sources say

India is considering making all adults eligible for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, as infections grow in some countries and some Indians find it hard to travel abroad without a third dose. Only frontline workers and those older than 60 are currently allowed to take booster doses in India, whether free in government centres or paid for in private hospitals.

Moderna to supply additional 7 million doses of COVID booster vaccine to Switzerland

Moderna Inc said on Monday it has signed a new agreement with Switzerland for the supply of another seven million doses of its COVID-19 booster vaccine for delivery in 2023. The agreement also includes an option of seven million doses for delivery in 2023 and 2024, the U.S. biotechnology company said in a statement.

