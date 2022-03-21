Left Menu

Delhi adds 108 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate 0.49 per cent

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 20:07 IST
Delhi adds 108 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate 0.49 per cent
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi on Monday recorded 108 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity stood at 0.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to 18,63,899, the bulletin stated.

The death toll remained unchanged at 26,147.

Delhi had on Sunday reported 97 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent and one death.

The city saw 61 cases with a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent and one death on Sunday.

On Friday, the national capital reported 140 cases with a positivity rate of 0.43 per cent and no death.

On March 5, 6, 10, 11, 13 and 14 too, the city did not record any death due to the viral disease.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022