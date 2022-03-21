Left Menu

Apart from these, 14 other districts out of total 38 districts of the State recorded cases below five.Inclusive of 96 people discharged today, the cumulative recoveries rose to 34,13,841. Thirty-four people got discharged today and net recoveries in Chennai rose to 7,41,652 while the active cases remain at 200.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-03-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 21:00 IST
TN reports 52 fresh cases of COVID-19, nil deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 52 new coronavirus cases with the State capital city of Chennai seeing 19. These added to a total of 34,52,442 till date. There were no deaths. Therefore, the tally remains at 38,025.

Neighbouring Chengalpattu saw six fresh infections. Apart from these, 14 other districts out of total 38 districts of the State recorded cases below five.

Inclusive of 96 people discharged today, the cumulative recoveries rose to 34,13,841. The active cases declined to 576 from 620 witnessed on Sunday, according to a bulletin. Thirty-four people got discharged today and net recoveries in Chennai rose to 7,41,652 while the active cases remain at 200. The positive cases were 7,50,920.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

