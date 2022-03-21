COVID-19: Chhattisgarh records 22 cases, no new deaths; active tally at 132

Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 22 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's overall count to 11,51,939, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.16 per cent, he said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,37,773 after three people were discharged from hospitals and 28 others completed their home isolation period during the day, leaving the state with 132 active cases, he said.

''Bijapur recorded five cases, followed by three in Balrampur, two in Raipur and one in Bilaspur, among other districts. No new coronavirus cases were reported in 19 districts,'' the official said.

With 13,468 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,74,07,154, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,51,939, new cases 22, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,37,773, active cases 132, total tests 1,74,07,154. PTI COR RSY RSY

