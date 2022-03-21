Left Menu

COVID-19: Chhattisgarh records 22 cases, no new deaths; active tally at 132

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-03-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 21:22 IST
COVID-19: Chhattisgarh records 22 cases, no new deaths; active tally at 132
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 22 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's overall count to 11,51,939, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.16 per cent, he said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,37,773 after three people were discharged from hospitals and 28 others completed their home isolation period during the day, leaving the state with 132 active cases, he said.

''Bijapur recorded five cases, followed by three in Balrampur, two in Raipur and one in Bilaspur, among other districts. No new coronavirus cases were reported in 19 districts,'' the official said.

With 13,468 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,74,07,154, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,51,939, new cases 22, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,37,773, active cases 132, total tests 1,74,07,154. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022