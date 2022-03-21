Left Menu

Italy reports 32,573 coronavirus cases on Monday, 119 deaths

Italy reported 32,573 COVID-19 related cases on Monday, against 60,415 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 119 from 93. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 463 from a previous 467. Some 218,216 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 370,466, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 21-03-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 22:05 IST
Italy reported 32,573 COVID-19 related cases on Monday, against 60,415 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 119 from 93. Italy has registered 157,904 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 13.89 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,728 on Monday, up from 8,430 a day earlier. There were 31 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 29 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 463 from a previous 467.

Some 218,216 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 370,466, the health ministry said.

