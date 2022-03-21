Left Menu

Bengal records 27 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-03-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 22:21 IST
West Bengal on Monday recorded 27 new cases of COVID-19, which took the tally to 20,16,842, while one more death raised the toll to 21,195, a bulletin issued by the state health department said.

Ninety-six more people recuperated from the disease, pushing the total number of recoveries in the state to 19,94,797. As many as 24,609,374 samples have been examined for COVID-19 in the state thus far, including 9,886 since Sunday, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate stood at 0.27 per cent and the recovery rate at 98.91 per cent, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

