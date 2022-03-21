Left Menu

COVID-19: 73 new cases, no deaths in Telangana

The death toll continued to be 4,111 with no fresh fatalities reported.A bulletin said 91 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,86,114.The recovery rate was 99.39 per cent.Hyderabad reported the most number of cases with 33.The bulletin said 20,666 samples were tested today.The number of active cases was 639, it said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-03-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 22:26 IST
Telangana on Monday recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases and took the tally to 7,90,864 till date. The death toll continued to be 4,111 with no fresh fatalities reported.

A bulletin said 91 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,86,114.

The recovery rate was 99.39 per cent.

Hyderabad reported the most number of cases with 33.

The bulletin said 20,666 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 639, it said. The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent, according to the Department of Health.

