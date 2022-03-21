Left Menu

MP sees 15 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 176

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-03-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 22:29 IST
Representative Image
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,40,901 on Monday after the detection of 15 cases, while no death took place in the last 24 hours, which left the toll unchanged at 10,734, a health official said.

The positivity rate stood at 0.1 per cent for the second consecutive day, he added.

The recovery count increased by 50 to touch 10,29,991, leaving the state with 176 active cases, the official informed.

With 18,222 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,86,45,364, he added.

A government release said 11,44,95,669 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 26,975 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,40,901, new cases 15, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,29,991, active cases 176, number of tests so far 2,86,45,364.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

