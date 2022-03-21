Over 31,000 children in 12-14 age group given Covid jab in Delhi

Over 31,000 children between 12-14 years were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Delhi on Monday.

The vaccination for this age group commenced on March 16.

Till 7.30 PM on Monday, 31,192 children were administered the jab in the city as the exercise to vaccinate the younger population picked up pace.

As many as 6,416 children were vaccinated in northeast Delhi, the highest among all the districts. The district had recorded the highest figures on March 16 too.

Central Delhi recorded the lowest figures at 1,238. Southeast district, where there was zero vaccination on the first day, saw 2,545 children receiving the first jab of the Biological E's Corbevax vaccine.

About six to seven lakh children in the age bracket of 12 to 14 are eligible for vaccination in the city.

Delhi on Monday reported 108 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city's health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,63,899 while the death toll stood at 26,147 the health bulletin stated.

The Centre had recently released guidelines for Covid vaccination of children aged 12-14 and said only the Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries in this age group.

According to it, vaccination of 12-14 years would be conducted through dedicated inoculation sessions to avoid their unintended vaccination with any other COVID-19 vaccines.

